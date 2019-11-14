Second suspect identified in shooting, robbery in Millen

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019

MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A second suspect has been identified in a shooting and robbery in Millen.

19-year-old Tyrone Jermaine Cooper was already in custody for the crime. Now, 17-year-old Raekwon Stone has been identified as one of the other two suspects.

He is wanted on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and use of a firearm.

Stone is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should contact the police at (478) 982-2750.

