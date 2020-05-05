Second prescribed burn of week planned for Hitchcock Woods

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – The Hitchcock Woods Foundation on Tuesday announced plans for a prescribed burn, the second this week.

The prescribed burn today is planned to begin by mid-morning and be wrapped up by mid-afternoon.

The burn is planned for the Jack Rabbit Field area, 30 acres. A later burn also may be conducted on nearby 16-acre tract up on Juac Hollow Line. The burn areas are on the western side of Hitchcock Woods half a mile south of the intersection of Dibble Road and Westcliff Drive.

Winds today are out of the west, so the smoke will drift across the center of Hitchcock Woods Foundation property. The smoke-sensitive area will be Highway 19 (Whiskey Road residential area) at 2.5 miles.

The burn will focus on wildfire hazard reduction, and scrub oak/brush control to aid in groundcover restoration. It's also for critical wildlife habitat management and foraging for the red-cockaded woodpecker, the foundation said.

The foundation on Monday planned a burn in the 30-acre Ridge Mile Track area and an adjacent 12-acre tract on the northern side of Hitchcock Woods a quarter-mile south of the intersection of Dibble Road and Highland Park Drive.

