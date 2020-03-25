Second man sought in connection with robbery at Circle K in Augusta

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Authorities have identified a second man who’s being sought in connection with a robbery this week at an Augusta Circle K store.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is seeking Rashon Atkins, 26, who is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said he’s wanted in connection with a robbery by force that occurred Monday at the store at 902 Walton Way. A warrant for him is on file, the agency said Wednesday.

Anyone who has contact with Atkins is urged to call Investigator Wes Ward at 706-821-1453 or any on-duty violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Authorities previously said they had taken Perez Walker, 36, into custody regarding the robbery.

Further details were unavailable on the circumstances of the robbery.

