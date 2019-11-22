Second man arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting

Friday, November 22, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW) - A spokesperson from the GBI confirms a second man has been arrested in connection to the the death of Richmond County Investigator Cecil Ridley.

They say 18-year-old Deonquez Reid of Augusta was arrested without incident at the Augusta Mart by GBI agents and Richmond County Sheriff's Office investigators.

Reid is charged with Tampering with Evidence (Felony) and is currently being held at the Richmond County Jail.

