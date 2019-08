Wednesday, August 7, 2019

NEW ELLENTON, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A second arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a New Ellenton man.

Harold Antonio Bates, Jr. surrendered himself to investigators Wednesday morning.

Bates, alongside Whyzdom Antonio Douse, stands charged in the murder of Rodrick McMillan.

McMillan died early Friday morning after deputies say he was shot near Waterloo Ave. in Aiken city limits.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved