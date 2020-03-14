Second Plant Vogtle employee being tested for the coronavirus

Saturday, March 14, 2020

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A second Plant Vogtle employee is currently being tested for the Coronavirus.

Georgia Power officials tell us the employee is a construction site worker on the new nuclear units 3 and 4.

This comes just days after a non-manual worker was also tested for the coronavirus.

Georgia Power officials say test results are not back for either employee yet.

Employees received an email stating, "We have learned that a second member of Vogtle 3&4 team is being tested for COVID-19. As with the first case, we are taking immediate precautionary action. We have been working quickly to identify workers who have been in close proximity to this team member so that they can stay home and self-isolate while we await the test results. Close proximity is determined by being within six feet for at least 10 minutes or being coughed upon. Acting on CDC recommendations, we are sanitizing areas where these individuals worked, intensifying cleaning routines in common areas and facilities, increasing hand washing stations on site and encouraging the use of hand sanitizer."

We asked Georgia Power officials what precautions were being taken for other people who were around this employee. John Kraft with Georgia Power tells us, "construction work continues at the site under continuing enhanced protocols designed to reduce worker-to-worker contact and keep areas that workers frequent, cleaned and sanitized."

Kraft added, "Our proactive steps, including increased frequency of cleaning and sanitizing and worker distancing, are designed to both prevent the spread of the virus and protect the safety and well-being of the site workforce."

Georgia Power officials say they have taken immediate precautionary steps, which include identifying and notifying workers who located in close proximity to the affected individuals and have sent those team members home while they await test results.

If the tests are positive, they will stay home until medically cleared to return and their team members will stay home for 14 days.

"We continue to emphasize that workers self-report symptoms, potential exposures or other health and safety concerns," Kraft said.