Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A chase is underway for a suspect who was stopped on suspicion of a stolen car, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

ADPS officials say an officer attempted to stop a car that was reported stolen, but the driver jumped out of the car and ran.

Officials are looking along Laurens and Newberry streets and Park Avenue near George Funeral Home.

More on this story as it develops.

