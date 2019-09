Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A manhunt continues for a man wanted on a felony probation violation.

That manhunt is underway at the area of Town Center Drive between Washington Road and North Belair Road.

The suspect is a white male with short brown hair in his early 20's with tattoos on his arms and chest.

There's no word if he is armed.

If you spot him, you're asked to dial 911.

