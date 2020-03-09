Search is on for suspect in hit-and-run on Georgia Avenue

Monday, March 9, 2020

NORTH AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The search is on for the driver in a hit-and-run accident on Georgia Avenue.

According to officials, that accident happened just before 3 p.m. on Georgia Avenue near Observatory Avenue and involved a red truck and a gray truck.

The red truck, officials said, took off following the accident and made it to Summerhill before the driver stopped and took off running.

No word on a description in this crash.

More on this story as it develops.

