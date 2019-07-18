Search is on for bank robbery suspect who claimed to have bomb

Thursday, July 18, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is seeking a suspect involved in a bank robbery.

According to sheriff's office spokesperson William McCarty, that bank robbery took place just before 11:30 a.m. at the Synovus bank branch on Wheeler Road.

McCarty says a while male entered the bank and claimed to have an explosive device. The suspect left the branch a short time later in a white SUV.

Details, including a description of the suspect, have not yet been made available.

More on this story as it develops.

