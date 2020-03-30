Search continues for missing boater in Burke County

Monday, March 30, 2020

A search was underway on March 27, 2020, after a boating accident the night before on the Ogeechee River in Burke County.

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The search resumed Monday morning for a missing boater after an accident last week on the Ogeechee River in Buirke County.

Searchers were out over the weekend using a dive team, thermal imaging and a helicopter. After a pause, the search resumed at 7 a.m. Monday.

Officials say the accident happened around 10 p.m. Thursday on the river near the boat landing on Highway 56 South in Burke County near the Emanuel County line.

Emergency crews say two people were on the boat, but one person was able to get to safety.

