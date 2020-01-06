Search continues for missing 15-year-old and baby

Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

The search continues for a missing 15-year-old girl and her baby last seen on Jan. 1, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office says. (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The search continues for a missing 15-year-old girl and her baby last seen on Jan. 1, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office says.

Hanna Herrington was last seen on the 400 block of Hale Street, officials say.

Herrington recently gave birth to a baby girl and the baby is with her.

Herrington could be in the Allen Homes area.

If you have any information on Herrington, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.