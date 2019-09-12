Search continues for driver who hit 13-year-old and drove off

Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says the driver who hit Matthew Stallings riding his bike and took off is at fault.

Stallings was crossing the street and the cross signal was on at the time. He says that's when a car hit him and left him lying on the pavement with two broken legs.

Stallings is happy to be home, but things are different.

"When the car hit me I was like what? This car just hit me,” Stallings said. “And then next thing, I was on the ground."

Nearly a week ago, he and his 9-year-old sister were trying to cross the road.

"We waited for it to turn white, the little man walking, and I went and then a car came and it turned and it hit me,” Stallings said.

He spent the last week in the hospital -- his first hospital visit ever -- where he had rods put in his legs.

“My leg was turned crooked and then I moved it back straight,” Stallings said. “And then I sat there and waited for the ambulance to come.”

He'll be wheelchair-bound for months, unable to try out for football team, home-schooled until the winter, but mostly scared to leave his house.

"I just want them to find them before they can hit somebody else,” Stallings said.

Meanwhile, Stallings’ aunt has to equip the house with wheelchair ramps, and find a way to pay the hospital bills while taking a leave of absence from work.

"I don't understand how you could be so heartless to not turn yourself in after you've done so much damage,” I think they should hold themselves accountable."

Witnesses told investigators it as a black, four-door car, possibly a Dodge Charger.

They believe there is windshield damage, too. If you know or see anything, call the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

