SeaWorld’s Orlando theme parks reopening to public

SeaWorld is set to open its Orlando theme parks on Thursday. (Source: WKMG/SeaWorld/CNN)

SeaWorld Orlando, Discovery Cove and Aquatica Orlando will all have adjusted schedules.

According to the online reservation calendars, SeaWorld will be closed Tuesdays and Thursdays (starting next week) through the rest of the year, and Aquatica will be closed Mondays and Wednesdays. Discovery Cove is expected to be closed for most Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The parks will have new safety measures because of the coronavirus pandemic, including temperature checks, mandatory face masks in designated areas for guests over the age of 2, social distancing markers in lines and hand sanitizer at attraction entrances and exits.

High-contact areas will also be cleaned more frequently.

