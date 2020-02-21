Screven County sees some of the worst damage due to week's flooding

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

SCREVEN COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Eighty roads in Screven County are in rough shape with almost 20 closed due to this week’s flooding.

In many cases, the water has eaten away at many dirt roads. Emergency vehicles and school buses can't get through roads like this, so right now, their top priority, is getting these roads fixed.

“Conditions were so bad, it's just unbearable and unsafe to put the kids on the road today,” Screven County Chief Harvey Cryder said.

After days of rain and flooding, Cryder says the sun coming out is a blessing.

“That'll help dry some stuff out for us,” Cryder said.

Nearly 80 roads in the county have been impacted with 17 too unsafe to drive. Screven is the 10th largest county in the state, but the population doesn’t reflect that.

So they have a lot of ground to cover, and not a big team to do it.

“There's less than 30 people in the whole road department. You got 330 miles of roads in the county. If you go scrape a road, you gotta scrape that road three times. That's 900 something miles of roads that gotta be covered,” Cryder said.

When the roads get wet, the school board asks parents to meet buses down the street.

“If the buses aren't going down the roads, it's the parents going up and down them, so that's making it worst for the parents, too,” Cryder said. “So it's kind of a rough situation all the way around.”

Some roads had pipes burst underneath them, but the county can't fix them yet because of the water.

“The water, as high as it is now, it could be weeks or months until we actually get in there and fix that road,” Cryder said.

They're working quickly to fix what they can before more rain rolls in.

“Major concern that the next three days of rain coming is just gonna keep setting us further back than we already are,” Cryder said.

The fire department says if you see any of these orange cones on any roads, do not try to drive on that road.

Because it may not look too bad, but you won't see the problem until it's right in front of you.

