Screven County officials also in prep mode as Hurricane Dorian swirls on GA coast

Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Working our way back from Savannah, one of our counties, Screven, is now under an emergency declaration order.

Screven is about half way between Savannah and Augusta.

Screven officials have spent the past few days preparing for Hurricane Dorian. The county is expecting possible 40 to 50 MPH wind gusts.

The skies in Screven might not be dark yet, but Joann Shearouse isn’t taking any chances.

"We did not leave for Matthew,” Shearouse said. “After Matthew hit Savannah like it did, I told them then, no more, we are gone."

Her entire family picked up their valuables, left Savannah and ended up in Sylvania.

"I feel like material things can be replaced,” Shearouse said. “Family can't be replaced. That old says goes: it's better to be safe than sorry."

An hour out from the coast, Screven County Fire Chief Harvey Cryder says it's not all smooth sailing with potential wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

"Power lines and trees down, rain, we could have some roads or dirt roads flooded out, some flooding at the southern end of our county,” Cryder said.

It's the same fear in South Carolina closer to the coast and closer to Dorian. Schools shut down across the board in Bamberg and Barnwell. Screven County made the same call, too.

As the winds pick up and the lines at the store grow, officials want to remind people that this is not a storm to take lightly.

"All it's going to take is a little bit of movement or wobble to the east and that whole cone of damage and potential is going to come to us,” Christopher Wright, the post commander for Georgia State Patrol Post 21, said.

And while they're not evacuating the area the word here is preparation.

