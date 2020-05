Several offices in Screven County will be up for election this fall. To narrow down selections, many of these offices will hold primary elections on June 9.

The following list of offices and candidates will be up for the primary election on June 9.

Screven County Sheriff



Mike Kile (D)



Bruce Rowell (D)



Screven County School Board District 6



Shae Cason



Randall Thomas



