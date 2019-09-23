Schools in the CSRA working to find new ways to prevent kids from vaping

Monday, Sept. 23, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- There have been nine deaths nationwide connected to vaping, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With kids taking up the habit younger and younger, schools are having to find ways to fight against kids vaping.

The outbreak of illnesses has brought a new level of urgency and attention to this issue with schools in our area posting signs outside the school and in the hallways.

They’re also taking new measures to stop students from vaping.

Penny Jackson, associate superintendent for Columbia County, says they’re seeing more students vaping, but it’s can be hard to spot them.

"Some of the devices look like a pen that a kid would carry to school or class," Jackson said.

She said when they do find them, they confiscate the devices.

Jackson also said they’re trying to promote prevention, rather than just punishment.

"With vaping and the seriousness of how it's taken off, we're really trying to do more of a positive behavior intervention sort of take on it," Jackson said.

That’s why they’re launching a new campaign with the help of the American Heart Association and Augusta University.

"They have some college students that have worked on PSA’s and groups that will come into our schools and actually talk to our students about the harmful effects and what to do and how to get them help if they are hooked," said Jackson.

Jackson said they’re also having more teachers and staff roam the halls as lookouts.

"We need to make sure we are keeping people moving in and out of certain areas that might be conducive to vaping," Jackson said.

A spokesperson for Richmond County Schools said they haven’t seen much of an issue with vaping, but they are offering help from counselors.

Burke County Schools are encouraging students to quit in a similar fashion to Columbia County, with posters in the halls and bathrooms.

And vaping isn’t just occurring in high schools.

School leaders said they're seeing it in middle schools, and even as young as elementary students.

If your child or student is struggling with vaping, there are resources outside of school that can help them too.

Georgia Department of Public Health has a Quit Line for kids ages 13 and older.

For the English help line, children can call 1-877-270-STOP (877-270-7867).

Juul cessation texting program for youth from the Truth Initiative® allows students to text, “DITCHJUUL” to 88709 to help kick the habit.

The program can also be a resource for parents looking to help their children who now vape.

Parents and other adults looking to help young people quit should text "QUIT" to (202) 899-7550.

