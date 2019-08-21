Juvenile arrested in most recent McDuffie Co. school threat

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019

McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- News 12 viewers have been reaching out to the newsroom worrying about threats aimed at Thomson-McDuffie High School this week.

Three threats have circulated on social media, causing alarm for parents and students at the school. We've repeatedly been told the threats were being handled.

Thomson Police say they have arrested a juvenile for making terroristic threats and creating a false alarm, and violation of the gang statute.

Earlier Wednesday, the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office addressed the situation publicly, via Facebook saying:

The McDuffie County Sheriff's Office is currently working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Thomson Police Department, and McDuffie County BOE Police to investigate the recent threats to our schools. We greatly appreciate the tips received so far and encourage everyone to notify us with any information that you have to assist in the prosecution of the person(s) responsible.

The county is still investigating.

