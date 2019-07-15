School supply giveaways this week

Monday, July 15, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- As back to school dates approach, more free school supply giveaways are being planned across the CSRA.

Back to School Bash

The Augusta-Richmond County Public Library is getting ready to host its Back to School Bash on July 18th. The Library System is welcoming teachers, parents, and students to the Headquarters Library on Telfair Street for free school supplies for students heading back to school.

Back 2 School Giveaway

Students up to 12th grade will receive backpacks filled with supplies, food, fun and more. This is Event is Free students must be present to receive supplies It's happening July 20th from 11:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at 1676 Aldrich Street.

Backpack Giveaway

On July 21st from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m., more than 850 participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores are teaming up to donate 187,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children through TCC’s annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. Local families can bring their children to the store at 3120 Peach Orchard Road to pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and more.

