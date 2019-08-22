School safety is biggest concern for Richmond County's new superintendent

Thursday, August 22, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday night to appoint Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw as the next superintendent of schools.

It comes two weeks after Dr. Angela Pringle submitted her resignation from the position. The board accepted her resignation, and then voted the same night to extend an offer to Dr. Bradshaw.

Thursday night he signed the contract in front of a standing ovation.

For the Richmond County BOE, a 24-hour search for a superintendent was enough.

"The discussion started with Dr. Bradshaw, and it never left from being around Dr. Bradshaw," said Jimmy Atkins, Board of Education president.

Dr. Bradshaw is no stranger to the area. He served five years as deputy superintendent for Richmond County Schools. He left in 2018 to be the chief operating officer of Chattanooga area schools.

"Dr. Bradshaw was interviewed for the superintendent's position here in Richmond County five years ago," said Atkins. "He was in every board member's top 3. It's not like he didn't go through the interview process."

For some parents News 12 spoke to that's a big plus.

"I definitely feel very confident that he's knowledgeable of the area and what our needs are here in Richmond County," said Amantha Valentine, a teacher, and parent.

For 28 years, Dr. Bradshaw's worked in education. He worked as a teacher, principal and regional superintendent in Dekalb County schools.

In Chattanooga, he worked to strengthen the student code of behavior and create new school safety plans, according to Hamilton County Schools.

The board liked what they saw during his time in Richmond County.

"The areas that he was in charge of which would've been facilities, school safety, transportation," Atkins said. "Those key areas we saw nothing but improvements under his leadership."

His first priority as superintendent will be school safety.

"The number one concern is their (students) safety," Atkins said. "We got to keep 'em safe, and I know that's Ken Bradshaw's number one concern."

Dr. Bradshaw also served 14 years in the military, according to Hamilton County Schools. The board believes that experience will translate to a measured and organized approach for the school system.

His start date is set for September 5. There's a 10-day waiting period until the nearly three-year contract is in effect.