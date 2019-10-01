School officials: Rumors of removal of memorials in wake of triple-fatal accident are untrue

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019

THOMSON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Thomson officials are working to dispel rumors that memorials erected in the wake of a triple-fatal accident would soon be removed.

Specifically, those rumors have been circulating around Thomson High School, where students there put three crosses in the ground near a large boulder in front of the school that was painted in honor of the three teens who died late last week.

However, school administrators sent word late Tuesday afternoon that any memorials erected for the teens would not be removed any time soon.

Bryson, Bostyn, and Bella Dinger were killed last week in the accident. The trio's mother, Tasha Daniel, remains in serious condition at a nearby hospital.

