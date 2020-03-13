School districts cancelling all events on coronavirus concerns

Friday, March 13, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As concerns of the coronavirus continue, school districts across the CSRA are beginning to cancel events.

While no school district in the area has opted to shut down schools, districts are moving to cancel extracurricular activities.

Richmond County School System is postponing all athletic events, public hearings, kindergarten round-up, the special education transition fair, the job fair, and other school sponsored events.

Columbia County is opting to do the same beginning March 16 through the end of the month.

"Additionally, because this is an evolving health concern, please be aware that further action, to include complete cancellation of all activities and/or school is a possibility. Should the need arise for schools to be closed, teachers will provide lessons to students so that learning may continue from home," a statement said.

