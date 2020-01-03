School district mourns death of SC girl killed in hunting accident

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District released a statement Friday following the death of a girl who was killed in a hunting accident on New Year’s Day.

Lauren Drawdy was a student at Cottageville Elementary School. (Source: Provided by family)

9-year-old Lauren Drawdy died following the shooting in a wooded area on Barracada Road near Walterboro.

“The Colleton County School District has learned of the passing of nine-year-old Lauren Drawdy, who was a student at Cottageville Elementary School,” district Spokesman Sean Gruber said. “We are devastated by this news, and we send our deepest sympathies to Lauren’s family.”

An SCDNR spokeswoman said Drawdy and two other hunters were deer driving, moving deer near to the area where they were set up to hunt.

“The well-being of our students and staff members will remain a top priority next week as we process Lauren’s passing,” Gruber said. " Our district support team will be placed at CES on January 6 to offer support as we grieve this tragic loss to our community."

According to DNR officials, a hunter mistook Lauren and her father, Kim, for deer and shot and killed them. Investigators have not said why the victims were mistaken for deer.

“Again, all of us in the Colleton County School District send our condolences to everyone affected by Lauren’s passing,” Gruber said. “It is always difficult to experience the loss of someone so young. Please keep the Drawdy family in your thoughts.”

Both will have autopsies on Sunday at MUSC.

