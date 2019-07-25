School cannery opens students' minds to the process of growing, preserving fresh food

Thursday, July 25, 2019

News 12 This Morning

Students in Thomson are learning how to can their fresh food. (Source: WRDW)

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The art of growing your own food and canning it yourself is disappearing, but Thomson High School's cannery is open for the summer. They're asking for your business

Learning where your food comes from and how it stays fresh through canning is a foreign subject to most people, but these young adults are trying to change that.

"I just showed up one day and they started teaching me," said Thomson High School graduate Erica Lewis. "I feel like it's a great learning experience. It's been a great experience for me. It's given me a lot of educational background and why the canning process is so important to our community."

Fresh produce, like tomatoes and lima beans, is being cleaned, sanitized, peeled, and put into cans to stay fresh all winter long.

"It's not just about the instruction and knowledge of agriculture, but also the experience," Lewis said.

Students at THS are learning everything from food sanitation to interacting with people. They're even learning basic skills, like cleaning up after making a mess.

"It builds up a good work ethic for these kids. [There are] a lot of good soft skills that helps them in the future when they go to get a real job," said THS agriculture teacher Rick DuBose.

Erica hopes to teach agriculture education to middle schooler's one day.

The cannery is on Whiteoak Road. It's still open this week if you have something in your garden you'd like canned.

