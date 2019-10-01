School bus crashes on way to school, no students injured

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A group of students are at school after their school bus crashed Tuesday morning.

It happened on Old Waynesboro Road at Brown Road around 7:11 a.m.

We're told no students were injured at the time of the crash. We're told the driver of a car may have lost control of their vehicle and swerved into the bus.

Another bus came to transport the students to school.

