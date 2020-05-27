Scammers target CSRA elderly in home security plans costing thousands

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The C.A.V.E Task Force has been made aware of a sales scam for home security systems operating currently in Augusta and the surrounding areas.

According to the Augusta Judicial Circuit, salespeople for home security systems are targeting elderly homeowners and telling them that their current security system is going in to bankruptcy. They then sign the elderly person up to lengthy, expensive new contracts that will cost them thousands of dollars and they are stuck in a contract for 60 months.

The salespeople are having the equipment installed in homes with no wifi, but connecting it to a hotspot, so the unsuspecting homeowner is "showcased" a great system. They then leave the homeowner with a useless system and a lengthy, expensive contract.

One of these "salesmen" said they specifically work with seniors which is particularly worrying.

Officials believe that they are operating in the CSRA and possibly Warner Robins, Georgia.

Anyone with information about these scams should report directly to C.A.V.E or a local sheriff's office.

