Scam uses names of real officers in Orangeburg County, sheriff warms

ORANGEBURG (WRDW/WAGT) -- Scammers are back at work with a scheme that uses the names of actual law enforcement officers, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell warned.

Potential victims receive a call informing them they have missed jury duty or another court date and are now facing a fine ranging anywhere from $500 to $2,000. The scammer mentions a genuine magistrate’s name as having signed a warrant.

However, the scammer tells the victim they can pay the fine and make the warrant go away by obtaining a loadable money card (usually a Green Dot card) and giving the caller the number.

“Once that number is given out to the caller, that money is gone,” Ravenell said.

There’s one sure way to know it’s a scam, the sheriff said: Officers “never, ever” charge someone money for a missed court appearance.

“They’re using the names of genuine officers to give the potential victim the idea this is the real deal,” the sheriff said. “I assure you -- it is not!”

Ravenell said several callers have notified the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office of the scam, which he says is being perpetrated across the U.S.

If anyone receives such a call in Orangeburg County, they are urged to call Ravenell’s agency at 803-534-3550, the Orangeburg County Magistrate’s Office at 803-533-5879 or 5846, the Orangeburg County Courthouse at 803-533-6260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

