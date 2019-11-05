Saving time & lives: Gold Cross receives new equipment for emergency vehicles

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Gold Cross is rolling out a huge shipment of brand new state of the art equipment. It will not only provide better patient care but also decrease response times.

Saving time can mean saving lives.

Gold Cross got 10 new ventilators, 15 new AED machines, and 44 new cardiac monitors. They also got new stretchers. They're working on getting new technology that would make it safer for the patient. They also have a machine that does CPR on its own.

As the world becomes more automated, ambulances are, too.

"New technology helps so much. It takes stress off from us," said Lawrence Lloyd.

Lawrence Lloyd is a training director and has 15 years as an EMT under his belt. He says new equipment not only saves time but also saves lives.

"It saves time, it saves manpower, less people involved in a call, less people who could potentially get hurt. You just hit a button and it does all the work for you," said Lloyd.

Chief Operating Officer Steven Vincent says the new cardiac monitors could change the game for hospital prep. It sends the patient's EKGs to the hospital from the back of the ambulance in just 15 seconds.

"We send this EKG to the hospital and they tell us don't go to the ER, bypass the ER, go straight to the cath-lab for this patient, that patient is going straight to surgery," said Vincent.

They also invested in new dispatch software that will help reduce response times by navigating around wrecks and prevent them from getting stuck behind the trains.

"Right now the CSRA is getting ready to get the most state of the art equipment in the state of Georgia. We are the only ones in the region that has this equipment and we have the newest equipment as of today," said Vincent.

This impacts people across the CSRA not just Richmond County but Columbia, Aiken, and Jefferson counties. This equipment costs $1.3 million and an additional $1.6 million was spent in Richmond County alone.

