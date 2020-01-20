Savannah family ask for help to find missing woman

Monday, Jan. 20, 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The family of a Savannah woman who has been missing for more than four months and the Savannah Police Department are asking the public for information to help find her.

24-year-old Melanie Steele has been missing since September 13 and her family held a press conference with the Savannah Police Department Saturday to seek more information to help solve the case.

“My daughter has been missing since Sept. 13. That’s 125 days that I have to get into a warm bed at night and try to sleep not knowing the condition that my child is in,” said Julia Johnson, Steele’s mother. “It is hard. We miss her and we really need her back home. We need your help.”

“We know people are involved in the disappearance and this case, and we just ask that anyone who’s heard anything call the Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit,” said Cpl. Michael Rowan.

If you any information on where Steele may be or was last seen, you’re asked to call the Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 912-651-6742.

