Savannah city council considers curfew for possible celebration despite festival cancellation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday would have marked the beginning of this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival in downtown Savannah. But due to growing concerns over the coronavirus, the city decided to call the street party off as well as next week’s parade.

Despite the cancellations, large crowds could still show up this weekend and Savannah city council is determining how to control them.

Savannah residents and guests may not have a street party or a parade to look forward to for St. Patrick's Day, but some say that won't stop them from enjoying the weekend.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and city council members met Thursday to discuss the possibility of a curfew. Mayor Johnson says they have not made a decision yet, but he and several council members are discussing it further.

Some council members feel a curfew is needed to contain and mitigate issues, but there is also a question of how to enforce it.

“Anyone with an ounce of common sense will know that if there are no restrictions, people are going to have a free-for-all in terms of what the provisions are for restaurants, bars, and hotels,” said Kesha Gibson-Carter, At-Large Alderwoman, Post 1.

The mayor could declare an emergency, but it would have to be approved by the city council.

Mayor Johnson says he wants to hear from medical professionals before making a decision.

The mayor has asked council members to be available within the next 24-hours just in case an emergency meeting is called.

