Savannah businesses prepare for St. Patrick’s Day

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -- As St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are going on as planned, area hotels, shops, restaurants, and bars are preparing to accommodate the crowds.

It was a quiet Tuesday morning in downtown Savannah, but come this time next week - we’ll be seeing more green!

“March is our kickoff," said Brian Husky, owner of Gaslight Group. "March, April, and May are usually the 3 months we see downtown being vibrant.”

Huskey owns several area restaurants and one bar. Right now, his sales are down and he’s blaming last week’s wet weather.

“We are down, compared to last year, I believe that’s across the board," Huskey says. "The weather isn’t really cooperating. Who wants to fight this nastiness?”

Huskey is hoping this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities will be his pot of gold, especially since he’ll be able to open his downtown bar on Sunday, something he can’t do normally.

“It just helps, especially during situations like earlier this month when sales were weaker than what we would like," he said. "Having the extra day that’s not budgeted for is what we call our gravy.”

Over in Savannah’s downtown design district, local shops are displaying all of their holiday green. Tara Kirkland is the owner of Custard Boutique. She says this week customers will be hunting for anything green. She actually begins ordering her festive attire months in advance.

“For us St. Patrick’s Day in such a big deal, I’m always in the back of mind thinking this green will be perfect for this time," Kirkland said. "Sometimes I'll order things and hide it away but then bust it out and say hey look at this green.”

Hotels in the area are also preparing to see green. Although some may be canceling plans due to the coronavirus - the managing director of the DeSoto Savannah hotel says people are calling and filling those canceled spots.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.