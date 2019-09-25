Savannah River water quality tests great ahead of Sunday's Ironman Triathlon

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Those participating in Sunday’s Ironman Triathlon can breathe a sigh of relief about the water they’ll be swimming in.

Testing of the water came back great, with no high amounts of E. coli in detected in the water.

Now, preps are in full swing until race day, including divers removing weeds and clearing out debris from the water so swimmers don’t have any distractions.

“I look forward to it every year,” said Jeff Spires, one of the thousands competing in the Ironman. “This is just a great race."

Spires said he used to smoke, but these days, triathlons are his new addiction.

“I run three or four days a week, I probably cycle two days a week,” Spires said. “I don't swim as much as I used to and I get picked at for that a lot."

And Spires isn’t the only one out prepping for the big day. The Ironman race director said they plan this a year in advance.

"Our site team is here, they're building out transitions, they're getting everything marked," said Alyssa Updegrave. "Our supply team has been here since Sunday excepting shipments getting eight station trucks ready and the course teams are out there marking the course."

Updegrave said they also work with the Savannah Riverkeepers to test the water quality.

"Safety is always our number one priority and looking out for those athletes," Updegrave said. "Because the river flows and it has a current, typically here in this market we're not generally concerned about it"

The current helps prevent dangerous levels of bacteria from growing, and it’s a plus for swimmers.

"I tell people it's easier swimming in the river then it is in a pool and it actually is,” Spires said.

Now he’s just crossing his fingers for wet suits to allowed on Sunday.

"It's all dependent on what the water temperature is,” Updegrave said. “We deem that race morning."

If the water reaches 76.2 degrees, she said it's wet suit optional, something Spires is keeping a close eye on.

"I just checked it this morning,” Spires said. “I think it was 76 this morning so it's right on the line right now. It's going to be a 50/50 chance race day."

However if you do opt to wear a wet-suit, you won't be eligible to receive awards.

And the testing from yesterday is part of their protocol.

They tested another time earlier as well with good results, so they weren't concerned.

As for Jeff, he hopes to see more races like this come to Augusta, including a full 140 mile triathlon, and some off road ones.

