Monday, May 18, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Another COVID-19 case has been identified at the Savannah River Site, bringing the total to 14, officials said Monday.

Thirteen of the employees have recovered and returned to work at the U.S. Department of Energy industrial complex, according to spokeswoman Amy R. Boyette.

Meanwhile, South Carolina officials say 8,816 state residents have been identified as having the virus with 385 deaths.

