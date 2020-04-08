Savannah River Site has 5 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- As of 5 p.m. today, Savannah River Site has five confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to officials.

In the release, SRS said: "Due to the rapidly evolving situation at the site and in the local community, going forward we will only be releasing the number of confirmed cases."

On Tuesday, SRS reported four of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The first case at SRS was confirmed on March 23.

