Savannah River, Lock and Dam found with 'high levels' of E.Coli

Tuesday, December 17, 2019

News 12 at 11 o'clock

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the past five days, parts of our area saw more than seven inches of rain.

The flooding on Friday pushed more than a million gallons of sewage into the river. Now, the Savannah Riverkeeper says there are extremely high levels of E. Coli.

"Sewage is now still entering the waterways and working its way down river," said Tonya Bonitatibus, the Savannah Riverkeeper. "At least for the next couple days I would stay out."

The Riverkeeper says Tuesday's rain is just bringing more debris into this water. Testing in the river Tuesday morning near downtown Augusta, and at the Lock and Dam, came back positive for E. Coli.

"Those numbers are sky high right now," Bonitatibus said. "So, there is a lot of human sewage in the waterways."

But that's not the only issue, the Riverkeeper is monitoring construction failures in Columbia County due to flooding.

Red clay is clogging drainage areas in the River Island neighborhood.

"It's actively filling up their pond, actively flowing into the river right now and filling up their cove," she said. "Making a mess of the subdivision in general."

In Jones Creek, the water is bright orange-- which the Riverkeeper says is a tell-tell sign of contamination. Plus, it's hurting wildlife.

"It fills the gills up of the creatures that live in the creek and the streams, so it certainly impacts them and makes it in many places just unsurvivable," Bonitatibus said.

It's not healthy for humans either. And, as water levels remain high in some areas, it's best to stay away.

"Wading through that water, or taking their kayaks out in their front yard, or driving through it," she said. "They may not really think about what's in that water. You just think of it as rain water. Those people definitely are putting themselves at risk."

Two minor overflows did happen Tuesday afternoon in downtown Augusta at Reynolds and 5th Street, according to Augusta Utilities.

The Riverkeeper says they'll test at Lake Olmstead on Wednesday, and then downtown again on Friday.