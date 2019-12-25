Santa brings to cheer to the Children Hospital of Augusta

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- "The plan was a big Christmas morning at home," said mom, Kara Collins.

Kara Collins never imagined her holiday like this.

"I thought it was just the cramps," said Avery Collins.

Avery later found out it was much more serious, it was appendicitis.

"I was like holy shegenmoly i have to get surgery and I started crying," said Avery.

Mrs. Collins said they tried to make the best of their Christmas.

"We pretty much tried to make the best of it this morning," said Mrs. Collins. " We had all of her Christmas that she would have gotten at home here, the whole family is here."

There was another special guest there too.

"I was like woah santa," said Avery

Like any other kid, Avery had many wishes on her list, but Santa wanted to give her one and wish a speedy recovery.

"It actually put a smile on her face," said Mrs. Collins.

He brought dozens of other smiles too, there were nearly 100 children spending their holiday in the hospital.

"They were right on top of everything," said Mrs. Collins.

Santa wanted to spread some cheer by delivering toys, the toys were all donated by local families.

It was a chance for kids to enjoy the holiday instead of focusing on their illness.

She is getting better, it's not the same Christmas we would have had at home though," said Mrs. Collins.

Mrs. Colliins says she is thankful for her daughter's road to recovery.

Perhaps the gift of kindness helped with the journey.