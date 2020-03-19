Sanitizing your phone as often as washing your hands can further help prevent exposure to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, stores have seen empty cleaning aisle shelves as many people sanitize the surfaces in their homes, but one of the most touched surfaces is our cellphones.

While the world has been constantly reminded to wash their hands, a West Texas A&M University epidemiologist has advised cleaning highly touched surfaces like phones as often as you wash your hands.

People are constantly reminded to keep their hands away from their face, but phones are often pressed to the side of ears, tapped, swiped or are placed on un-sanitized surfaces.

That makes phones an ideal surface for virus transfer so it’s important to add cleaning phones to our list of good hygiene habits.

The Journal of Hospital Infection has shown Coronavirus bacteria and other germs can live on surfaces like phones for as little as two hours and up to as long as nine days.

However, it’s possible to get rid of the virus with household cleaning products that many people already own.

“Coronavirus is a type of virus which has a fragile membrane on the outside so it is not very hard to kill,” said Epidemiologist and WTAMU Vero Director of Research Dr. Paul Morley. “All of the regular types of common household disinfectants are effective in killing the virus. It can live, perhaps, a few days on surfaces under the right conditions but other times, if it were exposed to disinfectants, it’s pretty easy to kill.”

Apple and Samsung have released statements confirming that you can effectively clean your phone with Clorox/Lysol wipes or 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipes.

To avoid any further exposure to germs or viruses coming into contact with a phone, Dr. Morley recommends avoiding setting your phone down on any surfaces and to keep your phone in your pocket or purse instead.

