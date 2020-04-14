Sam’s Club launching ‘Hero Hours’ on Sundays for healthcare workers, first responders

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Sam’s Club will set aside two hours every Sunday morning for first responders and healthcare workers to shop.

According to a tweet, “Hero Hours” will go into effect from 8 to 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 19. This will expand associate hours to include those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During those hours, shoppers will be provided masks and will practice social distancing.

“Thank you to the heroes working to take care of America. We’re all in this together,” the message stated.

We’re proud to help the first responders and healthcare workers who help all of us. Every Sunday from 8-10 a.m. we’ll offer special hero hours nationally to help your community’s heroes do what they do best – keep you safe. pic.twitter.com/lhTB76PbzY — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) April 14, 2020

