Salvation Army's local COVID-19 efforts get a boost from Bank of America

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Salvation Army of Augusta received a $20,000 grant from Bank of America Charitable Foundation that will go toward providing meals and shelter to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Salvation Army of Augusta's work is essential to providing services for the homeless in our community throughout this coronavirus pandemic,” said Ora Parish, Augusta market president for Bank of America.

Maj. Douglas McClure, area commander for the Salvation Army, expressed gratitude for the grant.

The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope remains open, operating on a 24-hour, seven-day quarantine protocol for people housed there for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak. They are fed, and children have a playground, scheduled activities and a staff member dedicated to homework assistance.

Meanwhile, the expanded soup kitchen at the Kroc Center of Augusta is also serving two meals a day to the community.

Anyone who wants to donate to the organization can visit salvationarmyaugusta.org or mail a check to the Salvation Army 1833 Broad St., Augusta, GA 30904.

