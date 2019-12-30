Salvation Army still thousands shy of 2019 goal

Monday, December 30, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Salvation Army is making a final push towards hitting its donation goal for 2019.

So far, the Augusta branch has raised about $178,000 of their $210,000 goal. Nationwide, the Salvation Army is about $12 million short of its goal.

"It is a little normal to be short, but we weren't expecting to be as short as we are today," said Major Douglas McClure with Salvation Army.

Part of the reason they didn't hit their goal yet is because those famous red kettles and bells weren't out as long this year.

"Every seven years we hit this slump where there's five less days between Thanksgiving and Christmas," McClure said. "Because of that we're about $25,000 behind where we wanted to be."

This year, the Salvation Army added a new QR code option, allowing people who don't carry cash to donate from their smartphones. McClure said it wasn't as big of a hit as they had hoped.

"Everybody has told us for years, 'If you have an option where I can donate with a credit card or online, I will definitely be willing to donate,'" he said. "But we had very little donations coming in through that area."

The Salvation Army is currently about $25,000 shy of the goal. At $1.25 per meal, that's 20,000 meals they won't be able to serve next year. It also means they wouldn't be able to provide as many people with a place to stay in the shelter.

"We want to be providing those services, providing those meals, providing those nights of stay," McClure said. "We want to make sure we're not turning anybody away."

The five days lost between Thanksgiving and Christmas make a big difference, and McClure said the lack of extra money could limit what they're able to do next year.

"Without the additional resources, we can't take care of the normal programs," he said. "Much less any of the expansion opportunities we're looking to do in 2020."

You can still donate at the Salvation Army's website.

