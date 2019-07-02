Salvation Army extends shelter hours for free amid heat wave

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Salvation Army of Augusta is looking to help those in need as temperatures soar the first week of July.

The Heat Index measures some days to reach the low 100s, which could be dangerous for people without access to air conditioning or shelter.

The Salvation Army is waiving its fees and considering the next few nights "free weather night" until July 4th at the Center of Hope shelter. The extended hours are as follows, according to the Salvation Army:

July 2nd

Clients are permitted to stay the entire day. No re-entry, until regular check-in time, will be allowed if the client chooses to leave.

July 3rd

Clients will be allowed to check out at 8:00 a.m., and permitted to check back in at 2:00 p.m.

July 4th

Clients are permitted to stay the entire day. No re-entry, until regular check-in time, will be allowed if the client chooses to leave.

The Center of Hope is located at 1384 Greene Street.

