Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Christmas means hearing the familiar bells outside stores across the nation and a red kettle.

But the Salvation Army is experiencing a shortage of bell ringers in the CSRA.

Have you ever wanted to volunteer to ring the bell and collect money?

Well, you can sign up through the Salvation Army website at Register to Ring.

You can also call the Augusta area Salvation Army at (706) 826-7933.

