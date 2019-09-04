Salvation Army delivers lunch and dinner to evacuees

Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – With the help of volunteers, the Augusta Salvation Army spent the day making lunch and dinner for evacuees.

After putting together 500 boxed lunches, cooking 160 pounds of meat and 400 corn on the cobs the evacuees at two different local shelters are all fed. Those evacuees couldn't be more thankful.

"Salvation Army, great. Augusta we thank you," Natasha Lewis said.

Natasha Lewis and Wayne Johnson evacuated from Savannah.

"Ain't nothing new, we've done this before," Johnson said.

They packed up the car and kids and hit the road.

"We got out of there," Lewis said.

They're taking shelter at Trinity on the Hill, just one of the two churches Salvation Army is delivering food to.

"I'm a godly man," Herbert Young siad. "If you have the love of God you have the love of people too and it's all about love."

If voluntering to pack lunches and cook dinner for evacuees isn't love, I don't know what is.

Herbert Young evacuted from Beaufort with his brother. He said coming here was an easy choice.

"I made a decision and said well let's go to Augusta Georgia they always treat us so nice down there, open arms and we are welcomed and they don't skip a meal they feed you and everything," Young said.

Evacuees couldn't thank these volunteers enough.

"Augusta is a blessing," Lewis said.

One evacuee mom said it was nice not having to worry about finding food for her kids. It was a room of happy faces and full bellies. John Wilcox with the Salvation Army says he wouldn't want to be anywhere else.

"It's very meaningful," Wilcox said. "But it's also very humbling and impactful because you know I spent 21-years in Savannah where these people are coming from."

This is only the first day of feeding these evacuees. The Salvation Army says they're going to be doing this until Friday. It's the same routine, packing up lunches and cooking up dinner and packing up their trucks to head to the two shelters they have to give evacuees some food.

