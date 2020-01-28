Saluda community mourns teens killed in crash

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

News 12 at 11 o'clock

SALUDA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Saluda community is rocked after two high school students died and a third is fighting for his life following a car accident Monday night.

Two crosses mark the road just a few feet from where Drayton Black and Jaden Coleman lost their lives. Jaden's brother, Kadius, is still fighting for his.

"It kinda hit a little home for me because I know all three of those boys personally," said Jacob Riley, a graduate of Saluda High School.

Riley played baseball with Drayton, and called him a character with a larger than life personality.

"He was a guy that could light up the room," Riley said. "He was a guy that you could feel his energy whenever he stepped into the room."

Riley also played football with the Colemans, and said they would give you the shirt off their back.

"If you didn't have the money to get you something to drink, [Kadius] would try to get you that drink," he said. "Same way with Jaden."

The accident sent shock waves through the small community, but they're coming together in the toughest of times.

"There's a lot of heart, and a lot of compassion in the community," said Herman Phipps, whose sons grew up with Drayton. "A lot of people care about each other."

"Everybody knows everybody in some way, shape or form," said Riley. "And we all have each other's backs."

They're hoping to turn this tragedy into a wake up call, to live every day like it's your last.

"You can never take life for granted, because it could all end just like that," Riley said. "At the snap of your finger, it'll all be over."

Saluda High School had grief counselors and local churches to support students, and they say they'll continue to do so as long as they need to.

