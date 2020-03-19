Saluda County officials confirm one case of COVID-19

Thursday, March 19, 2020

SALUDA COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Emergency officials in Saluda County have confirmed a case of COVID-19.

According to Saluda County EMD official Josh Morton, that case was confirmed by DHEC on Thursday.

A post on the county's Facebook page also confirmed the report.

So far in South Carolina, only 60 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed with only one death.

