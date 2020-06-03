Saluda County Offices on the Primary Ballot

Several offices in Saluda County will be up for election this fall. To narrow down selections, many of these offices will hold primary elections on June 9.

The following list of offices and candidates will be up for the primary election on June 9.

Saluda County Council District 2



Jack Atkinson (R)



Wayne Grice (R)



Saluda County Council District 4



Jones Butler (R)



Gary Therrell (R)



Cary Bedenbaugh (R)



Saluda County Sheriff



John Perry (D)



Chris Cockrell (D)



