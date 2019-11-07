Salmon recalled in Georgia due to Botulism threat

Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019

(CNN) -- Take a look inside your freezer and refrigerator -- there's a recall on salmon.

Mail Stream Corp. is recalling cold smoked salmon for fear of possible botulism.

This form of food poisoning can cause general weakness, double vision, dizziness, and abdominal distention. It can be fatal.

The potentially hazardous food was sold from March through September in sealed packages.

No illnesses have been reported at this time.

The foods were sold in Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Maine, Ohio, Texas, and Virginia.

