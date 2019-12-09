Salley woman making history as first African-American, woman mayor

Monday, December 9, 2019

News 12 NBC 26

SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After 25 years as the town's mayor, 92-year-old Bob Salley Sr. was unseated by a write-in candidate in Salley's election.

Ladonna Hall won by six votes after a recount, and now she's ushering in change.

In the town of Salley, S.C, it's been a historic month. Last weekend, they hosted the Chitlin' Strut--which is their biggest event of the year.

And, there's a new mayor for the first time since 1994.

"I wanted to see what we could do," Mayor Hall said. "What I could do to help others, and we work together to make a change."

Mayor Hall says she was actually running for a council seat.

"It was a last minute decision. We went door to door asking people if they would write me in as mayor," Mayor Hall said. "A lot of the people didn't know how to spell my name."

But now she's making history, as the first African-American and first woman mayor in Salley.

"The people that are coming up to me--telling me how much they support me, how much they are proud of me," Mayor Hall said. "But, most of all the hope that it's given others. I've had other people say, 'maybe I'll run for mayor when that term comes up in my town.'"

Many see her as the change the town needed.

"Not saying anything bad about the previous mayor, but sometimes it's time for a change," said Dylan Bennett, a Salley resident. "Time for a new face, a new voice and a new reaction on things."

But Mayor Hall isn't new, in fact, she grew up in Salley.

"We had things thriving," Mayor Hall said. "Now, it's just like a little ghost town."

As an accountant and CFO of a nonprofit, Mayor Hall is seeing a business-minded future.

"That we have cell coverage, now we have a dollar general or family dollar or what have you," Mayor Hall said. "We may have Fedex or something in the mail."

But, she says change like that can't happen without working together.

Mayor Hall says she wants to make Salley a place where people are willing to move back to.