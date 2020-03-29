Sales in guns and ammo increasing in fear of the virus

Sunday, March 29, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- One store owner says businesses are shut down and people are looking for something to do, but he knows the main reason for the uptick in sales is driven by fear.

Latisha Cornell says it's the fear of the unknown from the coronavirus that led her to the shooting range.

"I came here to get some practice," said Cornell.

The range is one of the few places still open, and safety is the one thing she can control.

"A lot of people are losing their jobs, they need to feed their families and they will do anything to feed their family," said Cornell.

Buddy Litchy is the owner of both Shooters and S.H.A.R.P.E Shooters.

He says their guns sell out as soon as they buy them.

"I think it's fear driving it," said Litchy.

The only ammunition they are currently selling is self defense, but there is not much of it left.

He is now only selling ammo for range use only, and he has starting rationing out the amount he sells.

He says if he doesn't ration it out, he would be forced to close his doors.

"I can't get any right now my wholesalers they are out," said Litchy.

While the spike has left empty shelves and shortage of products, he encourages people to not buy guns and ammo out of fear of the virus.

Customers say if we get to a point where we have to shelter in place,

having protection will leave them with a peace of mind.